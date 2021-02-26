Funny Face’s elder sister, Lydia Boateng rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians and the police service following the comedian’s arrest and admission to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Before his admission to the psychiatric hospital, Funny Face dragged the police service in the mud for arresting him and further jabbed Ghanaians and fellow celebrities for not throwing their weights behind him.

But Lydia Boateng says he should be forgiven and that when he recovers, he would render a public apology to Ghanaians and anyone offended by his actions.

“We recently realised that Funny Face wasn't well,” Lydia Boateng told Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM’s 'Entertainment Review' show yesterday. “So, we came to apologise to Ghanaians. Whoever has been offended by Funny Face's actions is deeply regrated by the family.”

In her apology, she singled out the IGP: “We beg and apologise, especially to the IGP. We want Ghanaians to help us apologise to the IGP.”

She said Funny Face will do the honourable when he recovers from the psychiatric hospital.

“They should forgive and pray for him to recover. When he recovers, he will personally come out to apologise to Ghanaians and the people he has offended.”

Watch Lydia Boateng apologise to Ghanaians and IGP below.