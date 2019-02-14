The photo faintly shows some marks from the section of her nipples that divides through her boobs and according to some fans that is a trace that she has surgically enhanced her assets.

READ ALSO: Rosemond Brown goes half naked to mark Val's Day

This is isn’t the first time the controversial social media commentator has been mentioned to have worked on her boobs and she has denied it countless times.

However this her photo has reignited such thoughts with fans pointing these traces as evidence that she went under the knife.

See the photo which Afia captioned "Thank you Jesus" below with the comment of her fans and tell us what you think.