Fantana features in African superstars reality show by Netflix; Young, Famous and African

Streaming platform Netflix announced the return of its first African reality show, Young, Famous, and African.

The new season is set to premiere on Netflix on the 19th of May 2023. The reality show follows the glamorous lives of African celebrities from Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Namibia, Ghana, and South Africa as they “work and play, flirt and feud” in Johannesburg, South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

As seen on a video on social media, the second season will see the return of the original cast of Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).