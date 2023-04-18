ADVERTISEMENT
Fantana features in African superstars reality show by Netflix; Young, Famous and African

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Fantana is set to spice things up as she joins season two of Netflix's Young, Famous & African.

Fans have been eager to catch up with the artist, who has been relatively quiet lately and are excited as she brings her unique style to the show.

Streaming platform Netflix announced the return of its first African reality show, Young, Famous, and African.

The new season is set to premiere on Netflix on the 19th of May 2023. The reality show follows the glamorous lives of African celebrities from Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Namibia, Ghana, and South Africa as they “work and play, flirt and feud” in Johannesburg, South Africa.

As seen on a video on social media, the second season will see the return of the original cast of Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).

The plot is set to thicken with the addition of five new faces including South African media personality Bonang Matheba, Namibian star Luis Munana, as well as South Africa’s Rosette and Sebabatso.

