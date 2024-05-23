ADVERTISEMENT
Fella Makafui allegedly arrested for selling unregistered fitness products

Dorcas Agambila

Actress and entrepreneur Precious Fella Makafui has been allegedly arrested, according to a statement released by iSpyGh.

Her arrest was facilitated by investigative documentary filmmaking firm, ISPYGH 247, in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council Ghana.

She was arrested on Wednesday, May 22,2024 for engaging in unlawful activities related to the sale of unregistered drugs.

Her crime also includes false advertising, and the dissemination of unapproved adverts by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

After a six-month surveillance operation monitoring Fella’s social media posts on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, Akwasi Koranteng, the lead investigator and his team of undercover journalists from ISPYGH 247 gathered evidence of her illegal activities.

Following her arrest, 16 different products including Fertility Tea (Fibroid And Womb Tea), Butt And Hips Enlargement Syrup, Butt And Hip Enlargement Oil, Booty Cream, Booty Scrub, Hip And Big Butt Tea, Breast Firming And Enlargement Cream were confiscated.

Other products confiscated from her shop in Mempeasem were Vagina Detox Pearls, Male Sexual Vitality Tea, Spice Herbal Infection Mixture, Yoni Wash Gel, Orgasmic Gel, Weight Gain Syrup, Spice Coded Powder, Tiger Herbal Mixture and Sweet Drip Honey

In a statement issued, the investigators said Fella admitted that most of the drugs she sold were not registered with the FDA.

She was subsequently granted bail pending further investigation.

This joint operation aims to protect the public from harmful and unapproved products, ensuring adherence to pharmaceutical regulations and upholding standards of pharmaceutical care.

Further updates on the case will be provided.

