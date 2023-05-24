Fella Makafui causes arrest of employee who stole her GH50,000

In tweets by the 27-year-old, one of her employees named Gina bolted with a sum of GH¢50,000. She added that all efforts by herself and her team to find the woman in question have been futile because she has blocked them on all platforms.

"Because of some of you, your bad character and stupid mindset be why people don’t even want to employ you. Wicked and evil set of humans," parts of the tweet shared on Thursday, April 26 read.

"My Employee has stolen my money. My team and I can’t find her anywhere. She has blocked us on all platforms. I only received a call from one man who claimed to be an officer threatening me. Gina, I know you seeing this, kindly send me my 50k. That's my sweat!" she said.

"To think I’m praying to God 24/7, investing and putting in my energy and my employee dey enjoy my sweat. Na why them no dey help people. I employed you with a kind heart so my God sef won’t let you rest. If you like, hide! I WILL FIND YOU AND TAKE EVERY PENY. ON GOD!" she stated

Speaking in a recent interview with Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, Fella Makafui has revealed that she has caused the arrest of the notorious worker. According to her, Gina is now paying back the money she stole in instalments.

Detailing why she could use the police yet brought the matter to social media, she explained that she only took to the internet to rant because she was disappointed due to how she trusted the lady very much and treated her so well.

Hear more from her in the video below.