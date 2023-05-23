Breaking news:
Fella Makafui denies body enhancement; says 'it's all natural from my mum' (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Fella Makafui has denied claims that she has enhanced her through any artificial means.

Body enhancement through Brazilian Butt Lift has almost become a norm among Ghanaian celebrities but according to Fella Makafui, she should be counted out anytime anyone is counting Ghanaian socialites who have enhanced their body.

Disputing the claims, Fella Makafui says 'she got it all from mama and not any doctor'.

In a conversation with Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, she said "I don't see anything wrong with what I wear. I have a nice body and am proud of that". Asked if it has been enhanced, she added that "No, I have not enhanced my body. Ever since you knew me, I have been in this industry since 2016, I have always been like this from YOLO".

"I have gained weight, I have lost weight. Have you seen my mum before? My mum is so endowed, come on," she explained.

Fella Makafui who also described herself as one of Ghana's most trolled Ghanaian personalities added that she doesn't pays attention to fake news about herself and backlash on social media.

"I don't read the comments. I just come, post and go. It is hard for me to read comments of what people post about me. They don't know you, it is just on social media...clearly what I do on social media is not me," she said.

Hear more from her in the video below.

