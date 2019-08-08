The 23-year-old Ghanaian actress has been teased a couple of times for being a local champion who hasn’t travelled abroad before and now, she is shutting her critics up with her latest trip.

The self-styled entrepreneur has landed in the Netherlands with her rapper boyfriend, Medikal, who is set to go on a tour in Europe and his girlfriend will be joining him throughout the trip.

The joint tour of the couple has been dubbed the “Omo Ada Tour" and it will see Medikal and Fella Makafui in about four countries in the European continent. Check out some photos of them in Europe below.