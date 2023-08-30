Fella Makafui spoils herself with luxurious gifts on her solo Dubai trip [Photos]

The actress who is having a blast in Dubai was spotted going to the beach in Dubai in a one-piece swimsuit and a crochet dress.

She showed off a large bouquet of roses and other luxury slippers and heels she bought herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few weeks ago, Fella Makafui excitedly posted a video of her journey to Dubai for her summer vacation.

The talented actress shared a video of activities she did while on her first-class flight.

The intro of the video showed the interior of her suite. She then poured herself some sparkling champagne and gave a toast.

She pressed a button, and a hidden drawer filled with drinks and water popped out. The mother of one showed the content of the menu and displayed the different meals she ordered.

Fella Makafui used her husband and rapper Medikal's song Siri as the background music.