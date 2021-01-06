According to the 25-year-old, her colleague actress has been insulting on social media with matters relating to her then pregnancy, marriage and husband to a point where she couldn't take it any longer. "I reported her at the East Legon police station," she said.

Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo,

Speaking on Neat FM, she continued that "my manager and the police went to her house in Kasoa but they were told she has just moved out. She was called to report at the station but she didn't go so I was advised to sue her".

Fella Makafui detailed that she has never done anything to Akuapem Poloo and she even recalls that she (Poloo) once visited her at her shop where she had a good time with her and gifted her some items as well.

"I gave her money, she came for drinks for someone which I even gave to her for free. I gave her humper, as at that time I had humpers in my shop because it was Christmas time so I gave her one humper, that's all, I've never insulted her," she told Ola Michael, host of the show.

According to the mother of one, Rosemond Brown has always been throwing jabs even before they met but she overstepped her boundaries.

"She's someone that when she does something you don't take it personal so when she started I wasn't taking it personal but she came to say certain things that I felt like she is doing it too because I can't fight her on social media so I'll just let the law deal with her," she said.

Fella Makafui sounded warning to Akuapem Poloo that if she hears her drag again, she will deal with her because "her case is still there and I just told the commander to hold on". Hear more from her in the video below.