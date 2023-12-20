ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Focus on making Ghana Waakye global and stop fighting over jollof – Reggie Rockstone

Dorcas Agambila

Veteran musician Reggie Rockstone is advocating for a shift in the culinary conversation, urging Ghanaians to move away from the Jollof rice debate with Nigeria.

Reggie Rockstone
Reggie Rockstone

Instead, he encourages a focus on promoting Waakye globally, drawing inspiration from Senegal's success in elevating their traditional dish to international recognition.

Recommended articles

In a recent interview on Property FM, he expressed concern over the neglect of Waakye, emphasizing its deep roots in Ghana compared to the foreign origin of Jollof rice.

Reggie Rockstone highlighted the distinctive features of Waakye, including its rich flavor, unique preparation methods, and cultural significance. He stressed that Waakye surpasses Jollof rice in various aspects, urging Ghanaians to unite in promoting it as a symbol of the country's culinary excellence.

"Instead of arguing with Nigeria over Jollof, let's prioritize Waakye, which holds a special place in Ghanaian esteem," he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Jollof rice rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria has been a spirited discussion, Reggie Rockstone believes it's time to celebrate and showcase Waakye's unique qualities on the global stage

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Emeka Ike and his ex-wife Suzanne Rero Ike

I was depressed, lost my property and kids – Emeka Ike recounts failed marriage

Sonnie Badu apologises to Dr Kwaku Oteng

Sonnie Badu apologises to Dr Kwaku Oteng over promise and fail encounter

Sonnie Badu

I couldn't come limping on stage after the investment I made - Sonnie Badu to critics

Sonnie Badu

I did not sell my Rolex watch to fund the concert; that would be an insult - Sonnie Badu