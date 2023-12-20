Instead, he encourages a focus on promoting Waakye globally, drawing inspiration from Senegal's success in elevating their traditional dish to international recognition.
Focus on making Ghana Waakye global and stop fighting over jollof – Reggie Rockstone
Veteran musician Reggie Rockstone is advocating for a shift in the culinary conversation, urging Ghanaians to move away from the Jollof rice debate with Nigeria.
In a recent interview on Property FM, he expressed concern over the neglect of Waakye, emphasizing its deep roots in Ghana compared to the foreign origin of Jollof rice.
Reggie Rockstone highlighted the distinctive features of Waakye, including its rich flavor, unique preparation methods, and cultural significance. He stressed that Waakye surpasses Jollof rice in various aspects, urging Ghanaians to unite in promoting it as a symbol of the country's culinary excellence.
"Instead of arguing with Nigeria over Jollof, let's prioritize Waakye, which holds a special place in Ghanaian esteem," he asserted.
While the Jollof rice rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria has been a spirited discussion, Reggie Rockstone believes it's time to celebrate and showcase Waakye's unique qualities on the global stage
