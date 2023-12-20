Focus on making Ghana Waakye global and stop fighting over jollof – Reggie Rockstone

In a recent interview on Property FM, he expressed concern over the neglect of Waakye, emphasizing its deep roots in Ghana compared to the foreign origin of Jollof rice.

Reggie Rockstone highlighted the distinctive features of Waakye, including its rich flavor, unique preparation methods, and cultural significance. He stressed that Waakye surpasses Jollof rice in various aspects, urging Ghanaians to unite in promoting it as a symbol of the country's culinary excellence.

"Instead of arguing with Nigeria over Jollof, let's prioritize Waakye, which holds a special place in Ghanaian esteem," he asserted.

