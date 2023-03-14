Forget what they say, visit Ghana first when you go to Africa - Steve Harvey (WATCH)

According to Mr Harvey, people living outside Africa must put aside any preconceived notions and visit Ghana first, followed by Botswana, which he describes as the world's second-largest diamond producer with a lot to offer.

"Leave everything you've ever heard. After you go to Africa, you got to go to Ghana first, and then you need to go to Botswana because you need to see what we... (Pause.)"

Steve also highlighted Johannesburg as another essential destination to understand the true nature of African people. Talking about music, he trashed claims that Burna Boy of copying American music styles.

"Them Africans is us mhen; they are the beat; they are the rhythm; they are the song. They are hard work; we get our courage from them. When you see them, people, they look just like your family," he said.

Steve Harvey believes that seeing Africans in person will help people understand that they are just like everyone else, with the same rhythm, song, and hard work that everyone relies on. Hear more from him in the video below.

