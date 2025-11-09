Ned Nwoko accuses Regina Daniels’ family of enabling her alleged drug addiction

Billionaire and Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has spoken candidly about his troubled marriage to actress Regina Daniels, making startling claims about her alleged struggle with drug addiction and accusing her family of enabling her destructive habits.

In a lengthy statement, Nwoko revealed that Regina once dismissed his concerns about her alleged drug use, saying it was part of her celebrity lifestyle. “As to her reasons for continuing with drugs, she will always say, just like her mother, that it is a celebrity lifestyle,” he alleged. “They would often mention two well-known pop stars as examples.”

According to Nwoko, he began to suspect something was wrong when Regina’s behaviour changed drastically, she would stay awake for days and overeat excessively. Concerned for her wellbeing, he said he arranged a rehabilitation programme for her under medical supervision.

However, Nwoko claimed that the treatment was repeatedly disrupted by her siblings and friends, whom he accused of “constantly undermining medical instructions.” “When Regina started her rehabilitation, doctors clearly instructed that access be restricted to those who encouraged her old habits. But her brother Sammy, Destiny, and others defied those instructions,” he said.

The politician alleged that her family members would sneak into his home to deliver the same substances she was trying to quit, thereby sabotaging her recovery. “Instead of supporting her healing process, they kept bringing her the drugs she was trying to stop using. It made therapy almost impossible,” he stated.

Nwoko described his home as having become “a place of tension and fear”, with frequent confrontations involving Regina’s siblings. He claimed that her brother Sammy often arrived unannounced, harassing his staff and disrespecting security officers assigned to protect Regina. One such confrontation, he said, resulted in the viral video that sparked public outrage.

“Everything that happened that day was right in front of my house, in my absence. Nobody was assaulted. The viral video was entirely filmed by Regina’s sister and her friend , it was a pure Nollywood scene,” Nwoko explained.

The Delta North senator also disclosed that he had made significant financial investments in Regina’s family, saying he had sponsored her brother’s education, purchased properties, and provided millions in financial assistance. “I sponsored Sammy through university, bought him musical equipment, and even transferred ₦125 million to Regina’s mother in the last two years,” he claimed.

Despite his efforts, Nwoko said he had been repaid with “betrayal and disrespect.” “I don’t drink or smoke. I’m a vegetarian. Watching these behaviours around me was completely unacceptable,” he said.

The businessman also recounted distressing experiences with Regina, claiming that her behaviour under the influence was often unpredictable. “There were nights she didn’t come home. She would tell me, ‘You’re not my father; don’t ask where I was.’ I endured a lot for the sake of our children,” he revealed.

Describing himself as a husband fighting to save his wife from self-destruction, Nwoko lamented the hostility he faced from her family. “Imagine trying to help your wife recover, only for her own family to fight against you,” he said.

He further urged Sammy to seek help for his own alleged behavioural issues, suggesting that he, too, requires rehabilitation. “Sammy should learn to build a life outside Regina. I even offered to fund his master’s degree abroad, but he refused. He needs proper rehab; otherwise, this cycle will never end,” he concluded.