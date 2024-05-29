ADVERTISEMENT
Don't brag about your achievements on social media - Fred Amugi advises

Dorcas Agambila

Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has urged people to resist the urge to boast about their achievements on social media.

He believes such displays are a sign of overambition and can expose one to malevolent individuals.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Fred advised people to always be thankful to God and seek divine guidance.

“I want to tell people that no matter how successful you become, stay humble and grateful. Don't boast about your achievements on social media; it's a sign of over-ambition.

“Instead, thank God for your success and ask for continued guidance. Remember, your accomplishments are not just your own doing, but also the result of help from others and God's blessings.

“One of my directors, the late Samuel Ansomenu, once shared a wise quote from Beethoven, a famous musician and philosopher.

“He said, 'When you become a star, don't see yourself as one, and don't call yourself one. Let others call you a star, because the moment you start seeing yourself as one, that's the beginning of your downfall.'

“I've seen many people fall from grace because they forgot why they were successful in the first place. So, always stay humble and grateful.

“As for me, I want to be remembered as someone who lived a good life and made the most of the talent God gave me - acting. If you understand what I'm saying, you'll know that true happiness comes from living a humble and grateful life,” he said.

Amugi also lamented the lack of collaboration and cooperation within the Ghanaian film industry. He believes that this disunity is preventing the production of high-quality films that could compete on an international level

