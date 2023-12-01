The actor attributed his acceptance of meager pay to his passion for acting and his determination to establish himself in the industry.
I was paid GH₵20 for a movie role in my early days in the 70s – Fred Amugi
Ghanaian veteran actor, Fred Nii Amugi, disclosed in an interview with JoyPrime that during the early days of his acting career in the 1970s, he received as little as GH₵20 for a movie role.
“The lowest amount I have received as an actor is GH₵20, paid to me by GBC radio theatre,” he said.
As a novice, he was motivated by passion rather than financial gain. “We the so-called beginners of these things were doing it for the passion. I just love it anytime someone is happy because he/she has been entertained by my performance, knowing that the viewers appreciate what I did was very satisfying,”
Uncle Fred, popularly called known for his iconic roles, shared insights into his career, highlighted the influence of directors, and encouraged young actors to value every role assigned to them without undermining smaller roles in movies.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh