Funke Akindele says divorcing twice is not a failure as she finally opens up

Akindele emphasized her approach to marriage, taking it "as it comes," while prioritizing her mental health and career. She expressed the importance of living a meaningful life, serving as an inspiration for the younger generation, and being a supportive presence for her children and siblings.

Addressing the notion of failure, Akindele stated, “If you ask me now, can you tell me one failure, I don’t see it as a failure. My personal life – marriage, I just take it as it comes. My mental health is very important. My career is very important, darling."

She further outlined her purpose, aiming to make a positive impact, empower others, inspire young people, and stay resilient for her family. Despite acknowledging moments of tears and breakdowns, Akindele remains determined, declaring, “Why am I living? I have a purpose, so my head is up. Yes, I cry, yes, I break down, but after I cry, I just look in the mirror and say, ‘keep moving.’”

Akindele's film "A Tribe Called Judah" has recently made history by becoming the first Nigerian movie to gross 1 billion naira ($1.1 million) in domestic theatres, achieving this milestone within just three weeks of its release.

In June 2022, news broke of Funke Akindele's separation from her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, after six years of marriage. Whispers of marital trouble had swirled before the official announcement, fueled by social media pronouncements and reports of growing distance between the couple.

While neither party revealed specific reasons for the split, some speculated about career pressures, conflicting priorities, and potential family tensions playing a role. The divorce marked the end of what many saw as a whirlwind romance and blended family, leaving fans stunned and disappointed.

