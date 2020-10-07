Funny Face, for some time now, has been stalking Jackie Appiah and has been using different strategies to sweep her off her feet.

But in a recent interview, Osebo made a bold statement that didn’t go down well with the comedian.

Osebo, in an interview with Nkonkonsa, revealed his secret admiration for Jackie Appiah and his desire to walk her down the aisle.

He indicated his readiness to marry the beautiful actress and his unconditional love for her, adding that if he had the chance to marry her, he would not even waste a week preparing for it.

When asked why he would choose Jackie Appiah over the millions of Ghanaian ladies, Richard Brown said Jackie Appiah was exceptionally beautiful and was very decent in her dressing.

Immediately the story went viral, Funny Face captured the headline and posted on his Instagram, and jokingly told him to stay off. He added that if Osebo tries to win Jackie, they would all wear “skirts” – a subtle shade to Osebo’s fashion sense.

“My brother .... Don’t angry me !!! Asem no Ay3 Critical… u want to take my @jackieappiah like we all will wear da skirt some,” Funny Face captioned the headline.

He also dropped another post of Jackie Appiah on his Instagram page, calling the “Princess Tyra” actress’ sweet names and describing Osebo as an ‘intruder’.

“My golden tree chocolate @jackieappiah baby der is an intruder z His name is Osebor .. .. baby da way things are going .. promise me you will not do me titanic .. I don’t want to freeze for ur love.. “ for u to shout , Jack ! Jack !! Jack !!! Come back ! ... dis our love… will stand da test of time .. not even osebor can venture .. if not we will all wear da skirt some,” Funny Face wrote.

However, Osebo responded to Funny Face’s posts with a peaceful message: “Don’t be angry. Brothers don’t fight.”

Jackie Appiah is yet to react to Funny Face and Osebo’s clash.