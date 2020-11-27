The Ghanaian comic actor for the past weeks has been entangled in a social media drama with the mother of Ella and Bella, his twin girls. The two dragged each with wild allegations whilst was Vanessa, who moved out from the actor's home about five ago was pregnant for him.

In new reports, she has delivered a baby girl in Kumasi, where she has been living with her mother. The bay girl becomes the third daughter for the actor following the twin girls. Reacting to the news, Funny Face reverted his decision to abandoned the twins for 15 years over his fight with their mother.

Sharing an old video of himself having a good time with the twin girls, he wrote “ this day will come again girls. We will laugh again. I will hold you girls in my arms again .. FOR LIFE IS FOR LIFE. even if I have to sweep da whole KUMASI to have u girls back. Even if I have to go stand on mountain Afadajato to shout and apologise to Everybody... I will gladly do it wholeheartedly".

Reflecting on the drama that was widely reported by the media, he continued that " my #ELLAandBELLA life journey took ur father on a lonely mystery road .. where people go and never return .. or they come back and they don’t remember anybody again is a road of anger, pain, revenge".

He continued that "a road nobody will understand, except da people who have been der .. suicidal thoughts on dat road is very rampant .. but JEHOVAH, my #Funnyfans, my true friends ...saved me with words of Encouragementur DAD went on dat road and returned peacefully .. the world is abt to see the greatness of your father ".

Funny Face with twins

Speaking about the mother of his children, Funny Face said he has forgiven her over what happened between them and he is hoping Venessa forgives him too. "I have forgiven ur mother as I pray she forgives me too .. VANNESSA I am truly sorry .. let everybody put da blame on me .. am ever ready to carry da cross of my family".

He continued that "dis girls can’t suffer and hustle. When through JEHOVAH’s help I can give dem everything they need... if not koraaa .. half of everything they need Nobody knows how much time he or she has left in life .. and why make innocent children go through dis .. our mistakes that we made .. shouldn’t affect dis kids".

Addressing others that he crossed paths with during his emotional breakdown and series of rants on social media, he said " to everybody who pushed me on that road da more .. that made me insulted you .. am sorry forgive me to VANNESSA’s mother. Grandma am sorry I used those words on you .. pls forgive me .. Grandpa JAH WISDOM .. Daddy am really sorry fr all da things I said to .. Daddy from today me and you .. will be blazing Dazing".

Funny Face emphasized that " even tho .. we are angry at each other ... these beautiful kids don’t deserve dis.. for da sake of the kids .. put all da blame on me !! Love you all for life is for life".

The actor, now a father of three, seized the moment to congratulate the mother of his daughters. "Oh Congrats VANNESSA on da birth of our New BAby girl .. Eigh VANNESSA da Vandamme killer u told me it’s a boy good one, u got me der... I love women .. so no wonder GOD is giving me women women women .. 3 girls in 2 years .. awww Vanessa way3bi... God bless u," he wrote.