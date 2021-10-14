Funny Face breaks down over ex-wife marrying 'gay man she cheated on me with' (WATCH)

According to Funny Face, he is not crying because of his ex-wife but his tears are for the things he has been through. "I am not crying because of her, I am crying ahead because the things I've been through, they beat me too much,". he said.

Pulse Ghana

The ex-wife of the Ghanaian actor, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim (BLazer) who is a police officer, tied the knot with one and one Eric Adjei at a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony at Laptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra, on Wednesday, July 28.

Talking about his ex-wife's new marriage, he said "she was with Blazer before she met me, so when I was with her, she was still sleeping with the guy. I caught them and I said I can't, that was when she came to lie on me that I was a two-minutes man".

Pulse Ghana

"Today look at what God has done, the two-minutes man is giving birth up and down, how about you my sister? I know we don't tease people with childbirth," Funny Face added as he revealed that his ex-wife took him to a hospital and he was told his sperm isn't working.

But talking about her marriage in the caption to his post, wrote "fools and animals gays and lesbians … mboaaaaa. THE PAIN in my heart ❤️ is too much .. they made a GAY went to marry my Ex POLICE wife .. to fight my agenda .. and make it look like .. because my Ex-Police Wife husband is a GAY .. so am targeting dem .. Mtweeew.. with all Dat you have done .. you chop Lizzy saaaaaa... I marry am all you Dey chop".