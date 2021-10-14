"This life is wicked, do you know that the guy my ex-wife got married to is called Blazer, yes and he was the guy that she cheated on me with during the relationship," he said in a new video and added that "I have been crying".
Funny Face breaks down over ex-wife marrying 'gay man she cheated on me with' (WATCH)
Funny Face is in tears over his ex-wife's marriage to a man he says is gay.
According to Funny Face, he is not crying because of his ex-wife but his tears are for the things he has been through. "I am not crying because of her, I am crying ahead because the things I've been through, they beat me too much,". he said.
The ex-wife of the Ghanaian actor, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim (BLazer) who is a police officer, tied the knot with one and one Eric Adjei at a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony at Laptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra, on Wednesday, July 28.
Talking about his ex-wife's new marriage, he said "she was with Blazer before she met me, so when I was with her, she was still sleeping with the guy. I caught them and I said I can't, that was when she came to lie on me that I was a two-minutes man".
"Today look at what God has done, the two-minutes man is giving birth up and down, how about you my sister? I know we don't tease people with childbirth," Funny Face added as he revealed that his ex-wife took him to a hospital and he was told his sperm isn't working.
But talking about her marriage in the caption to his post, wrote "fools and animals gays and lesbians … mboaaaaa. THE PAIN in my heart ❤️ is too much .. they made a GAY went to marry my Ex POLICE wife .. to fight my agenda .. and make it look like .. because my Ex-Police Wife husband is a GAY .. so am targeting dem .. Mtweeew.. with all Dat you have done .. you chop Lizzy saaaaaa... I marry am all you Dey chop".
"Woman go show something," Funny Face said in the video below as he complained that he has never been lucky when it comes to women. He descended on his baby mama as well and another woman who he said has given his child to another man because he was poor. Watch the video below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh