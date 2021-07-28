Funny Face’s ex-wife marries again in traditional wedding (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

The ceremony was graced by family and close friends, and a performance from gospel musician, Obaapa Christy.
The couple's white wedding is expected to be held on July 31, 2021, at the Charismatic Anointing Ministry Intl. at Lapaz Race Course.
Elizabeth Ntim first married the Ghanaian comedian on November 29, 2014, but they divorced in 2016 amid drama and social media banters.
Last year, Funny Face decided to publicly apologise to his ex-wife and also forgive her for whatever happened, but she has ignored his apology.
He also revealed that anytime he calls her, she never answers the call and that happened again on Wednesday after his social media apology.
Funny Face, who moved on to have a second relationship with Vanessa Nicole [mother of his 3 children], added that he even visited his ex-wife's station. He said an officer even called her in his presence, but she told the officer to drop the call because she won’t speak to him.
"To da ppl saying .. why did I do it on social media .... I have tried several times .. went to her police station early dis morning ... and got her number called several times .. she did not pick .. NANA am doin dis for myself and I tried ... will always wish u blessings from today ... came back again to ur police station ... da man called u in front of me and u said u won’t talk to me .. so I should go ... hmmmm .. hope u find time in ur heart and forgive urself tho .... it will open more doors for you .... WELCOME TO MY NEW LIFE. KASOA VANDAMME ei go over you,” he said on Facebook.