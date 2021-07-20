RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ex-wife of Funny Face set to marry 5 years after divorce

Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, the ex-wife of comedian Funny Face, is set to marry again.

Elizabeth Ntim, who is a police officer, first married the Ghanaian comedian on November 29, 2014, but they divorced in 2016. The dramatic split saw the couple accusing each other of infidelity with Elizabeth tagging Funny Face as 2 minutes man in bed.

Regardless, the couple has moved on and lived their best lives separately. After five years, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim is walking down the aisle again. Her wedding has been scheduled to happen in three weeks.

According to information on an invitation card sent out to friends and family, the policewoman is set to marry one, Eric Adjei, at the ceremony which will be held in two days.

The new couple will have an engagement ceremony on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, which is expected to start at 10:00 AM at Laptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra. The couple's wedding will come off on 31st July at the Charismatic Anointing Ministry Intl. at Lapaz Race Course.

Last year, Funny Face decided to publicly apologize to his ex-wife and also forgive her for what whatever happened but she has ignored his apology. He also revealed that anytime he calls her, she never answers the call and that happened again on Wednesday after his social media apology.

Funny Face who moved on to have a second relationship with Vanessa Nicole [mother of his 3 children] added that he even visited his ex-wife's station and an officer called the her and in his presence but she told the officer to drop the call because she won’t speak to him.

"To da ppl saying .. why did I do it on social media .... I have tried several times .. went to her police station early dis morning ... and got her number called several times .. she did not pick .. NANA am doin dis for myself and I tried ... will always wish u blessings from today ... came back again to ur police station ... da man called u in front of me and u said u won’t talk to me .. so I should go ... hmmmm .. hope u find time in ur heart and forgive urself tho .... it will open more doors for you .... WELCOME TO MY NEW LIFE ❤️🙏 KASOA VANDAMME “ ei go over you “ he narrated.

Funny Face shared this latest update on his social media pages with a screenshot of his ‘blue ticked’ chats to his ex-wife. He, however, deleted his post shortly after but not before pulse.com.gh screengrabbed it -- see it below.

