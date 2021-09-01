Funny Face gifted land to build 'Disney World' in Ghana; says he'll call it 'Funny World'

In an interview with pulse.com.gh sometime ago, he once noted that unlike American kids having a recreational centre like Disney World, Ghanaian kids do not have any popular recreational centre to visit.

"Even when I die, I'd love to be buried there so that the children will come and piss on me," the actor jokingly said after he disclosed that building the park is his ultimate goal in life and he is doing everything to make it happen.

About almost a year after, Funny Face has made progress with his dream project that he said would be called 'Funny World'. In a new video seen on social media, the comic actor has disclosed that he has been gifted 30 acres of land to build the park.

Funny Face Pulse Ghana

"GYE NYAME 🔥✊🏾... A CHIEF IN EASTERN REGION with the stool name NANA ETTO ADOMAKO .. has given FUNNY FACE 30 acres of LAND!! Yes, let dat Marinate and sizzle in ur spirit MR HATER !! For him to start his project !!! Building an ultra Modern CHiLDREN PLAY GROuND named FUNNY WORLD," he wrote.

Captioning a video that sees him interacting with the chief, he continued that "FUNNY WORLD .. just like DISNEY LAND .. at least even if not to dat standard .. at least Dat motivation of my OPERATION BUILDING AN ULTRA-MODERN CHILDREN PLAYGROUND “ will make me deliver at my highest peak .. since we don’t have any playground for children"

"Da dream started as a joke but .. GOD is linking all the right people for “ FUNNY WORLD “ #FUNNYWORLD is possible Now .. LAN T SOY MILK 🥛 Forever to JEHOVAH alone be all da glory," he concluded.