Military men save Funny Face after suicide attempt in Kumasi (VIDEO)

He continued that " #FunnyFans @funnyfansofficial pls pls pray for me .. dis is too painful .. Aaoo everybody is getting a woman .. yaw Boateng.. go take woman Aaah .. you go take cobra … thinking she would love you? Hmmm, dis time revelations Are too much !!! Ryt Infront of ur eyes .. YAW BOATENG choose live and live ooo yooo".

In a new video, Funny Face has been spotted with two military military officers and according to him, they came to his rescue after his suicidal attempt. "They saw me walking by the roadside after I dodged death yesterday, I have had depression again," the actor said in the video.

In the video below, the actor who was speaking with tears said "I am tired, I am tired, herhh" with the military officers consoling him that "chale e go bee". The officers later decided to offer Funny Face, who was walking by the roadside, a lift.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, he wrote "JEHOVAH BLESS GHANA ARMED FORCES. “ GYE NYAME". 7 suicides attempts in less Dan 2 years".

Funny Face Pulse Ghana

Talking about his Baby Mama, he added that "NANA YAW ODURO BOATENG OHENE BENSON RICHMOND Hmmmm JEHOVAH.. pls hold my heart and lips .. for dis is too much for me .. or the secrets and names which are abt to drop will shake GHANA".

He continued that "aaahba ! Now Koraa de3r .. I have given up .. ooh why me ooooh LORD ..😭😭😭 my #ELLAandBELLA my baby KIMBERLYN .. DADDY loves you with all his heart 😭😭😭 .. but how things are going at da expense of my life for the 7th time".

Pulse Ghana

After coming out from rehab, he promised to marry his baby mama. However, according to his new posts, their relationship again has been called off again with threats the threats that he will expose Vanessa soon.