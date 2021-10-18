RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Funny Face has shared a disturbing message online amidst his reported mental breakdown.

Funny Face
Funny Face

After using unprintable words to describe Fada Dickson, Adebayor and Bola Ray, the actor has proceeded to share a suicidal note. Funny Face shared the message on his WhatsApp status.

Recommended articles

In the screenshot seen by pulse.com.gh, Funny Face received a message from Qwick Loan that says "Thank you for your payment. Please settle the remaining balance of GHS 575.83 by 19-10-21 to avoid a late payment fee of 12.5%".

Video: ‘I’ll kill you and kill myself’ – Funny Face threatens his baby mama
Video: ‘I’ll kill you and kill myself’ – Funny Face threatens his baby mama Pulse Ghana

Funny replied to the message with a letter to his children. "My #ELLAandBELLA (Amakom Kumasi ) .. my sweet beautiful 1 baby KIMBLYN (Pataaase, Kumasi ) .. my ever precious YAA BOATEMAA Papabi(Stuttgart, GERMANY) tonight ur father dies as a hero".

He continued that "may my great ancestors protect you girls till we meet again .. I have given all my properties details to my senior sister (ur Aunty ) sister Lydia in Kumasi.. girls be happy and make merry cos ur father was poor .. his father's father was extremely poor .. as for ur father's ancestors .. poor is an understatement .. they were " POOH girls".

"Ur father couldn't make his dreams come .. !" he concluded in the screenshot below.

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children with message from Qwik Loan (SCREENSHOT)
Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children with message from Qwik Loan (SCREENSHOT) Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children with message from Qwik Loan (SCREENSHOT) Pulse Ghana

Yesterday, the actor flooded trending spots on social media after he shared a video of himself verbally attacking Fada Dickson, Adebayor, Bola Ray and his baby mama. Funny Face seized posting on Instagram after the video went viral.

www.instagram.com

However, he has headed to his WhatsApp Status to continue his rant as he also accuse actor James Gardiner of sleeping with his baby mama. In his message, he threatened to kill Bismark The Joke.

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children with message from Qwik Loan (SCREENSHOT)
Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children with message from Qwik Loan (SCREENSHOT) Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children with message from Qwik Loan (SCREENSHOT) Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

Angel Maxine with her Mother

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks 'mad Sam George' over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks Sam George over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

MzGee quits job with TV3 and 3 FM

MzGee on TV3