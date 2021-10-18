In the screenshot seen by pulse.com.gh, Funny Face received a message from Qwick Loan that says "Thank you for your payment. Please settle the remaining balance of GHS 575.83 by 19-10-21 to avoid a late payment fee of 12.5%".

Pulse Ghana

Funny replied to the message with a letter to his children. "My #ELLAandBELLA (Amakom Kumasi ) .. my sweet beautiful 1 baby KIMBLYN (Pataaase, Kumasi ) .. my ever precious YAA BOATEMAA Papabi(Stuttgart, GERMANY) tonight ur father dies as a hero".

He continued that "may my great ancestors protect you girls till we meet again .. I have given all my properties details to my senior sister (ur Aunty ) sister Lydia in Kumasi.. girls be happy and make merry cos ur father was poor .. his father's father was extremely poor .. as for ur father's ancestors .. poor is an understatement .. they were " POOH girls".

"Ur father couldn't make his dreams come .. !" he concluded in the screenshot below.

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children with message from Qwik Loan (SCREENSHOT) Pulse Ghana

Yesterday, the actor flooded trending spots on social media after he shared a video of himself verbally attacking Fada Dickson, Adebayor, Bola Ray and his baby mama. Funny Face seized posting on Instagram after the video went viral.

However, he has headed to his WhatsApp Status to continue his rant as he also accuse actor James Gardiner of sleeping with his baby mama. In his message, he threatened to kill Bismark The Joke.