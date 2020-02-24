In a video shared by Funny Face, Lil Win vehemently expressed his dissatisfaction with organisers of the Ghana Movie Awards for adjudging the “Chorkor Trotro” star as the Favorite Actor in the 2019 edition of the scheme.

In a conversation with a Ghanaian blogger, Kojo Nkansah Lilwin while stressing that it is unimaginable for Funny Face to have won instead of him (Lilwin) or Akrobeto asked “Does Funny Face deserve a favourite actor? Do you know why his career has gone down the drain?”

Lilwin’s comment infuriated Funny Face and he took to social media to verbally attack him, describing him as an enviable person who’ll end miserably. “You’re so envious of everybody, you wish everything in this world is yours. People like you end up miserable in life. You’re in so much pain,” he wrote.

In the now-deleted post, he added that “you have fought everyone around you. Now you wanna bring it on Funny Face. Don’t bring your evil eyes and deed on me. How long have you been in this industry? Fool! Your own evil plans will kill you”.

Funny Face fires Lil Win (Screenshot)

Funny Face later shared another post, explaining he took down the post. “Gye Nyame .. Kasoa Vandamme “ ei go over you “. !! #FUNNYFANS. .. u see when u talk I Dey listen 👂 I have deleted da post .. so u ppl too .. when I say share da videos u for share”. The post came with a shady song shared. See the post below.

Minutes after the post post above, Funny Face who is now a father of twin baby girls, uploaded a new video to troll Lil Win with his award. "The peoples choice ... The favorite actor ... Kasoa Vandamme “ei go over you” Gye Nyame !!" he captioned the post.