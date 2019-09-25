Since rising to fame in 2006 after emerging winner of Tooli Master, actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face has had a topsy turvy relationship with popularity; facing controversies it seems each year.

Most recently, Funny Face’s reputation dived downhill after a messy breakup with his wife, during which she accused him of not lasting more than 2 minutes in bed, among other things.

The father of twins, who is back in the media light with a new Television show, has alleged that several radio presenters who he had in the past given money were behind the plot to bring him down.

Funny face himself began his career on radio and has worked with several radio presenters over the year; which makes it difficult to determine which radio presenters he is referring to. Perhaps he will be willing to name drop them in the future.

Watch Funny Face’s full interview with Adom TV’s Afia Pokua below: