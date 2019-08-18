Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has disclosed how he nearly killed himself after his ex-wife openly discussed his sexual life in public and described him as a “one minute” man.

The ex-wife of the comedian, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, shocked Ghanaians when in September 2017 broke her silence about circumstances that led to their separation saying the popular comedian is unable to satisfy her in mind beyond a minute, throughout the period they were married.

Funny Face had also accused her former wife of sleeping with different men which is said to have provoked the sultry response.