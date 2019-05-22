The actor had two girls with his new wife, whom many know less about after his first marriage to Elizabeth Ntim, dramatically broke down, with a back and forth in the media space.

Funny Face, before welcoming his babies, has been excited about the news and kept sharing his happiness and update about his babies with is fans.

However, ever since their arrival some weeks ago, the actor hasn’t shown them off yet but in this new video he shared, the twin girls are seen lying in a cot at a hospital whilst he makes a joke about his new father status.

“To GOD be the Glory ... at God’s own appointed time .. what is said abt ur life will come to pass .. to God be the Glory. Proud father of twin baby girls .. @e_adebayor .. bro ur girls are in ooo .. they will chill with Kendra well well [SIC]” he captioned the post.

Watch the video below.