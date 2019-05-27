According to Shatta Wale, he hasn’t seen Majesty ever since his infamous breakup with his longtime girlfriend, which turned dramatic on social media.

Speaking on Joy FM some weeks ago, he mentioned that even Rev Obofour intervened in reuniting him with his son but Michy didn’t make it happen.

The dancehall act has, therefore, resulted to use the means of the internet to send an emotional message to his son, reminding him that he still loves him so much wherever he is.

Sharing a photo of himself with Majesty, he wrote “Miss you Big man .. Remember Daddy always love you !! Stay strong”.

See his post below.