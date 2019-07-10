The controversial actor is also known for his wardrobe style and body arts, particularly, his pierces and that has left many to question his sexual orientation.

The father of one has however at countless trashed those reports and he is now giving fans a reason to keep such thoughts far away from him, as he has found love in a white woman.

The actor took to social media to share some loved-up photos with the yet to be known woman and later mentioned that she is his girlfriend. Captioning one of the photos, Nana Tonardo wrote: “I finally found Someone Who loves me for who I am”

See his posts below.