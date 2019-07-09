Sharing a video of his duplex home on social media, the “Brother Brother” singer mentioned that the building is a benefit of what doing High life music has fetched him.

Bisa Kdei in the video further motivated his fans to keep following their passion despite what naysayers may say to them, whenever they are chasing their dreams.

“No matter what you are doing, just stay focus, don’t listen to nobody, don’t look down on people unless you helping them up to the top” he said.

See the video of Bisa Kdei’s house and motivation below.