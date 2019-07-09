According to the actress, she believes some celebrities have to do whatever necessary to keep their brands visible and it doesn’t necessarily matter if it is bad press or not.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz about publicity stunts, she said: “well, some celebrities believe every news, whether good or bad, is part of the publicity they need to keep their brand visibility and keep being talked about”.

The mother of one, who currently lives between Ghana and Nigeria added that "some people live off publicity stunts to keep their brand relevant while others prefer not to. Either ways; we've all got to do what we've got to do to stay in the game”

Commenting on if she has employed a publicity stunt for any purpose, the screen goddess gave an affirmative response, confessing that she has done a couple of such media gimmicks, where it was needed.

“I have done a few publicity stunts myself in instances where it was necessary. We are all guilty of pulling publicity stunts,” she told Showbiz recently.