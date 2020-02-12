The Ghanaian comic actor and Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, who is a police officer, got married in 2014 and divorced two years later, with damning allegation levelled against each other. On 12th February, Wednesday morning, Funny Face decided to publicly apologize to his ex-wife and also forgive her for what whatever happened.

However, the apology might be coming too late because Elizabeth has ignored it even though her ex-husband attempted to take it closer to her than to just leave on social media. Funny Face shared a screenshot of she ignored his texts on WhatsApp.

READ ALSO: Despite's son proposes to his beautiful girlfriend on a plane

He also revealed that anytime he calls her, she never answers the call and that happened again on Wednesday after his social media apology. He added that he even visited her station and an officer called the ex-wife and in his presence, she told the officer call that she won’t speak to him.

"To da ppl saying .. why did I do it on social media .... I have tried several times .. went to her police station early dis morning ... and got her number called several times .. she did not pick .. NANA am doin dis for myself and I tried ... will always wish u blessings from today ... came back again to ur police station ... da man called u in front of me and u said u won’t talk to me .. so I should go ... hmmmm .. hope u find time in ur heart and forgive urself tho .... it will open more doors for you .... WELCOME TO MY NEW LIFE ❤️🙏 KASOA VANDAMME “ ei go over you “ he narrated.

Funny Face shared this latest update on his social media pages with a screenshot of his ‘blue ticked’ chats to his ex-wife. He, however, deleted his post shortly after but not before pulse.com.gh screengrabbed it -- see it below.