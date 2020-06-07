According to the Ghanaian musician, who lives between his home country and the UK, protestors must also communicate to America in a language that they best understand to get an effective response. “we need to speak the language of America which is undoubtedly money,” he said.

According to Fuse, the real powerful people with influence in America are the businessmen and not politicians. “Since America only understand the language of business, we need to speak business so it’s time to unleash some economic plaques on America and its products until we get the justice and the peace we deserve,” he said.

In campaigning for products from American companies to be boycotted, the TINA singer said that “so the first company we that are going to boycott is Coca Cola,” he added that he is mentioning Coca Cola based on the suggestion of the late Martin Luthar King who also called for Coke to be boycotted before he was murdered.

Hear more from in the video below.