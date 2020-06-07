Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, speaking to the African diaspora at a memorial ceremony held in Accra in honour of George Floyd, said “please take advantage, come home, build a life in Ghana, you do not have to stay where you are not wanted”

In a reply via her Twitter account, Efia said “they’re telling Americans facing racial discrimination to come to Ghana as if Ghana doesn’t have accentuating issues already. From bad roads to bad Infrastructure to corrupt authorities!”

READ ALSO: My dog spends more money than you; Kevin Taylor descends on Hitz FM's Da Don

Shooting down the invite of African-Americans to return home, Efia added that “Fix your country first and before you invite any outsiders”. Her comment has since attracted support from users on the micro-blogging platform.

See her tweet below with what others are saying.