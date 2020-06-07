The social media political commentator, last week descended on Sarkodie for asking Sammy Gyamfi to delete a tweet in which he likened Nana Addo and the EC Boss to the American cop who knelt on George’s neck to kill him.

Hit FM presenters, Prince Tsegah, popularly known as The Don, discussed Kevin’s comment on the radio station with two others and condemned his statement insulting Sarkodie for being a hypocrite.

Kevin is not pleased with the reaction with The Don, therefore, in a new video, he descended heavily on the presenters and the entire radio station with its mother company, to say that his dog even spends more money than them.

The ‘Loud Silence’ presenter used other unprintable words to fire back at Hot FM’s crew. Watch the video below.