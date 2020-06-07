The Ghanaian singer was bringing to mind that men suffer from sexual abuse too and that must be addressed. "Men are raped too and suffer in silence. The rules apply for both sexes. Young boys and young adult men are also raped"

According to the 52-year-old outspoken singer, she has received complaints from men who have ever been raped. "Men DM me all the time suffering from depression, and suicidal thoughts, because of Rape. Let's give it the attention it deserves as well," she wrote to a video of herself explaining the worrying issue.

Stephanie Benson's comments are coming amid campaigns against rape flooding social media due to some rape cases that have hit the Nigerian social media and entertainment space. Speaking on the issue, the Ghanaian singer condemned the act and sympathized with women and children who get raped before chipping in that men get raped too.

Watch her videos below for more on her take on rape.