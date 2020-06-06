According to the Ghanaian singer during an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, Africans must first be united as one front to become a formidable force to fight racism. “Already we are divided, we don’t love each other so it’s going to be easy for another race to conquer us,” she said.

The singer was talking about the global protest against racism, following the death of George Floyd. During the conversation with David Mawuli in an Instagram live session, Wendy added that “I’ve realized that the white people have studied and realized that we don’t love each other and that’s why they feel comfortable to also do what they doing to us”.

Proposing a solution to end racism, the singer who is out with a new song titled ‘Emergency’ featuring Bosom Pyung, said “the first remedy to cure this virus that is called racism is that we black people we firstly love each other, love is the remedy”.

Hear more from her in the video below and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us.