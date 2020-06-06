Speaking to the African diaspora at a memorial ceremony held in Accra in honour of George Floyd, she said: “please take advantage, come home, build a life in Ghana, you do not have to stay where you are not wanted”.

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi emphasized that “we continue to open our arms and invite all our brothers and sisters home, Ghana is your home, Africa is your home, we have our arms wide open ready to welcome you home”.

The ceremony held in front of the Diaspora African Forum, Dubois Center, in Accra saw other concerned Ghanaians present to mourn the 46-year-old African-American who was killed during the process of police officers violently arresting him.

Watch the video below.