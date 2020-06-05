Apart from joining a group of protesters in Chicago for a peaceful march, in solidarity of demanding justice for George Floyd, the rapper also donated $2m to the families of the 46-year-old and 2 other African-Americans killed by police officers

In a report by TMZ, Kanye’s cash gift is also to the legal teams fighting for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. The website further stated that the rapper has set up a 529 college savings fund to fully cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

READ ALSO: Zongo lives matter too; A Plus drags gov't for staging ceremony for George Floyd

The late George Floyd and his daughter, Gianna [Instagram/GeorgeFloydOfficialPage]

Kanye’s kind gesture comes amid the global protest sparked by the killing of George Floy on 25th May. An officer in the company of another 3 knelt on the deceased’s neck during an arrest and that made him unconscious and was later pronounced dead.

So far, all four officers have been fired, charged and facing trial. Watch the video below for more about late Floyd’s predicament.