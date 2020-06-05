The defunct musician now politician has never hidden his disappointment in Ghanaians ignoring matters at home to join the world in a global protest against racism, which has been sparked by the killing of George Floyd by white police officers during an arrest.

Now, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has scheduled a ceremony to honour George Floyd and Kwame A Plus is saying that “Government of Ghana is holding a ceremony in honor of George Floyd but government has not been able to tell us why police shot and killed 7 unarmed Zongo boys in Kumasi and what has become of the investigation because Zongo lives don't matter”.

The outspoken political critic shared his thoughts via social media where he added that “3 girl went missing in Takoradi but we didn't hold a ceremony to honor them because Takoradi lives don't matter. An unarmed man was shot and killed at Ashaiman during the lockdown but Ashaiman live don't matter”.

Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus

He continued that "70 Ghanaians died in one accident at Kintampo. We didn't hold an even to honor them. We didn't even do DNA to identity those who were burnt beyond recognition so that their families could give them a befitting burial".

"We just dug a mass grave and pushed all of them into it. That was the end. Today we are holding a ceremony in Ghana to honor George Floyd. But this same government sent police to brutalize protesters in Adenta who were protesting for a foot bridge. Ghanaians are not blacks. Their lives don't matter," A Plus concluded in a post seen by pulse.com.gh