Gays are chasing me on social media; I don’t think they are normal - Abochi (WATCH)

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afro-pop musician Abochi has described homosexuality as an abnormal act as he reveals that gay men have been storming his inbox on social media to woo him.

According to the “Prison Break” hitmaker, he has received messages from gay men showing interest in him but he is yet to respond to any of them.

He said he prefers women because that is how God created him to function sexually.

"A lot of men DM me on social media, and I don't know why,” he told Zionfelix during an interview last week.

Abochi disclosed that he doesn’t know what he has been doing that attracts gay men but insists he will always choose women over men.

“I am not sure if it's the tone of my voice or the kind of music I do. I don't do cross-dressing either. I want to use this platform to tell them that I'm not gay. I love women a lot because that's how God created me.”

When asked why he doesn’t show off his women, he said: “You won't always see me with women but I’m into them. I always hide in the house but I do.”

“I don't see gays to be normal. I don't want to judgemental but I don’t see the act to be normal. I've blocked a lot of them,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Abochi has dropped a new single, titled “Hallele” featuring highlife musician Fameye. The song is out on all music stores online.

David Mawuli

