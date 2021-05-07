Gays are chasing me on social media; I don’t think they are normal - Abochi (WATCH)

He said he prefers women because that is how God created him to function sexually.

"A lot of men DM me on social media, and I don't know why,” he told Zionfelix during an interview last week.

Abochi disclosed that he doesn’t know what he has been doing that attracts gay men but insists he will always choose women over men.

“I am not sure if it's the tone of my voice or the kind of music I do. I don't do cross-dressing either. I want to use this platform to tell them that I'm not gay. I love women a lot because that's how God created me.”

When asked why he doesn’t show off his women, he said: “You won't always see me with women but I’m into them. I always hide in the house but I do.”

“I don't see gays to be normal. I don't want to judgemental but I don’t see the act to be normal. I've blocked a lot of them,” he concluded.