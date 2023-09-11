The YouTuber and social media influencer made the news earlier this year when she was not included in the list of lawyers who were called to the Bar despite successfully graduating.
General Legal Council permits Ama Governor to apply to be called to the Bar
Ama Governor’s chances of becoming a lawyer have received a huge boost after the General Legal Council granted her the opportunity to apply to be called to the Bar.
This was after an anonymous person petitioned the General Legal Council to exclude her and described Ama Governor as unfit to join the Bar due to her “conduct”.
However, a new release by the Council detailing its report for the 2022/23 legal year said Ama Governor, whose real name is Elorm Ababio, may now “complete appropriate forms for application to be called to Bar in October/November 2023.”
The statement further outlined that the Council will “monitor and observe the student's conduct during the time leading up to the submission of the application to be called to the Bar.”
It added that should Ama Governor be called to the Bar, she will “be required to give special undertaking to be of good behaviour and not to repeat any conduct which may bring the profession into disrepute.”
Read section of the report from the General Legal Council for the 2022/23 legal year below:
On 1st November 2022, Council received a complaint of misconduct against one of the students alleging that the student could be seen on widely circulated videos engaging in conduct unbecoming of an applicant-in-waiting- to be called to the Bar.
The Council therefore constituted a committee to investigate the complaint and submit its report. The Committee completed its investigations and submitted a report to Council. After consideration of the report, Council decided to permit the student to complete appropriate forms for application to be called to Bar in October/November 2023 and that, Council will monitor and observe the student's conduct during the time leading up to the submission of the application to be called to the Bar.
Council further decided that should the application to be called to the Bar be successful, the student will be required to give special undertaking to be of good behaviour and not to repeat any conduct which may bring the profession into disrepute whilst enrolled on the roll of Lawyers in Ghana. A letter was therefore written to the student to convey the decisions of Council.".
