Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa have been under xenophobic attacks from angry mobs of South Africans pressuring them to leave Nelson Mandela’s country.

At the wake of the reports, Allen Onyema offered his airline to provide free transportation for Nigerians willing to go back home and his kind gesture has been executed, with a batch of Nigerians arriving home.

Nollywood superstar, Genevieve Nnaji, shared an emotional video of when the C.E.O of Fly Air Peace, broke down into tears after receiving first batch of Nigerians from South Africa, to celebrate him.

Allen Onyema

She wrote “Thank you so much for taking action Barr. Allen Onyema. God bless your kind heart . A toast to one of the few good men. #AllenOyema. @flyairpeace”. Watch the video below.