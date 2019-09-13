Davido proposed to his long-time girlfriend at a private dinner and videos from the moment the singer went on one knee, also captured his girlfriend heavily pregnant with her huge baby bump.

This comes to confirm the rumours that Chioma is indeed pregnant after she went missing in the photos of when Davido’s family met hers, for their official introduction, ahead of their wedding in 2020.

The last time the Nigerian singer commented on the rumours of his girlfriend’s pregnancy, speaking on a radio station in Nigeria, he said “ wait and see … this one is special”. Finally, fans can now see what he asked his followers to wait and see.

Watch the videos below.