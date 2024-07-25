Germany-based Ghanaian nurse embarks on sing-a-thon, now in its 4th day (VIDEO)

Queenlet, known for her gospel music, plans to conclude the event tomorrow, 26th July 2024. She aims to surpass the current record held by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare, who sang for an astounding 105 hours in 2012.
Queenlet, a Ghanaian nurse and gospel minister based in Germany, has embarked on a remarkable singing marathon, aiming to set a new world record. She has taken over the sing-a-thon baton from Afua Asantewaa and is currently on her fourth day of continuous singing in Hamburg, Germany.
Recommended articles
The sing-a-thon has garnered significant attention and support from both the local community in Hamburg and Queenlet's followers back in Ghana. Her dedication and endurance is attracting support from some Ghanaians as she continues to sing tirelessly, spreading messages of faith and inspiration through her music.
Queenlet’s attempt is not just about breaking a record; it’s also a testament to her commitment to her faith and her passion for gospel music. Throughout the sing-at-hon, she has performed a variety of gospel songs, each carrying a message of hope and encouragement.
By taking on this sing-a-thon challenge, Queenlet aims to inspire others to pursue their passions with determination and to strive for excellence in all they do.
As she enters the final stretch of this gruelling challenge, Queenlet remains focused and motivated. Fans and the gospel community continue to pour in support, cheering her on as she aims to make history.
If successful, Queenlet will not only set a new world record but also highlight the resilience of Ghanaians to go global in their pursuits. Her achievement will be a source of pride for both her homeland and the international gospel music community.