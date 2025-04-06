30-year-old pregnant mother killed by articulated truck, family seeks justice

A 30-year-old pregnant woman, Susana Fosuaa Agyeman, tragically lost her life on Friday, April 4, after an articulated truck carrying wood struck and killed her in Noberkow in the Ahafo Region.

The accident occurred around 4:30 PM when the truck, registered AS 636-14, reportedly failed to stop in time, running over the woman moments after she exited a taxi. Her body was mutilated by the impact, with her unborn child and internal organs exposed. Her remains were gathered with a shovel and taken to the morgue.

An eyewitness, Williams Asare, who was nearby when the accident happened, recounted:

We were seated at the Indomie vendor’s stall when we heard a loud noise. A speeding articulated truck came down the road and blew its horn once. At the same time, the pregnant woman got out of a taxi, and we shouted to her to move. She tried to step back but fell to the ground. The truck couldn’t stop and ran over her, causing a terrible accident.

Susana’s mother, Afia Fremah, was devastated by the loss, calling for support for the deceased’s three children. Afia Fremah herself is medically unfit, unabling her to take care of Susanna’s children.

The truck crushed onto my pregnant daughter, causing severe injuries. Her internal organs and unborn baby were exposed. Unfortunately, she died on the spot. She had gone to the market to sell goods when the accident occurred. The driver, responsible for her death, fled the scene. I hold him accountable and leave his actions to God.

My late daughter’s three young children are still in school, and their future is uncertain. As their grandmother, I’m struggling to care for them due to my poor health and financial difficulties. I’m humbly appealing to kind-hearted individuals and charitable organizations for support to help raise these children.

The family of the late Susanna are calling for justice for their deceased loved one to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.