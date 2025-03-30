Portia Gabor recalls being told: ‘A pregnant woman should not read the news’

Award-winning broadcaster Portia Gabor has recounted the shocking comments she received from viewers while reading the news during pregnancy, highlighting the gender biases that persist in Ghana’s media industry.
Speaking as a moderator at the official launch of the Strategy Document on Gender Equality in the Media in Ghana on Thursday, 27th March 2025, Gabor shared how she and other female journalists continue to face discrimination.
“After reading the news, you get a random phone call from a stranger telling you they don’t like the dress you’re wearing.
Oh, I don’t like your hairstyle.
And the most depressing moment was when I was pregnant and reading the news on television.
You just receive a message on social media: ‘A pregnant woman should not read the news. You have to go and hide.’
These are some of the challenges that not only I, but many of my female colleagues, face. That’s why we are here today—to be empowered,” she said.
She also highlighted the persistent gender disparities in newsrooms, particularly in assignments.
“There is a disparity between male and female anchors. Even when it comes to interviews, the hard news is given to the male anchor, while the soft ones are assigned to the women.
So we need to do more to promote gender equality in the Ghanaian media.”
Women in media still face discrimination
The event also featured Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, a communications consultant and professor at the University of Ghana’s Department of Communication Studies, who emphasised that women in media continue to face discrimination, often through digital platforms.
“The Beijing Platform for Action set an ambitious vision for gender equality, but much of that vision remains unfulfilled.
Thirty years after the Beijing Declaration, we recognise the progress made, but it has been at a very slow pace.
In the media and broadcasting landscape, we have witnessed both good progress and persistent challenges. While women have increasingly entered newsrooms and production studios, they continue to face discrimination, often perpetrated online or using digital technology.
This is the reality many women in Ghana’s media industry confront daily,” Prof Gadzekpo stated.
A call for gender equality in the media
The launch of the Strategy Document on Gender Equality in the Media in Ghana forms part of the “Equal Voices” project, an initiative by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and Canal France International (CFI). The project aims to combat gender inequalities in the media and promote women’s representation in leadership roles.
Despite progress, research has consistently highlighted gender disparities in Ghana’s media industry. Women remain underrepresented in decision-making positions and often encounter institutional, structural, and cultural barriers that hinder their career growth.
The Strategy Document/Roadmap presents actionable strategies for policymakers, media organisations, and stakeholders to bridge the gender gap and create an equitable and inclusive media landscape in Ghana.