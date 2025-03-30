Portia Gabor recalls being told: ‘A pregnant woman should not read the news’

“After reading the news, you get a random phone call from a stranger telling you they don’t like the dress you’re wearing.

Oh, I don’t like your hairstyle.

And the most depressing moment was when I was pregnant and reading the news on television.

You just receive a message on social media: ‘A pregnant woman should not read the news. You have to go and hide.’

These are some of the challenges that not only I, but many of my female colleagues, face. That’s why we are here today—to be empowered,” she said.