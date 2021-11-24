RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Getting to me is difficult, contact Lynx' - Kuami Eugene replies Sidney over 'wonna money' rmx

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kuami Eugene has responded to claims by Barima Sidney that he can't reach the 'Rockstar' singer again after he asked to do a remix for his 'Africa Money' song.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene

According to Sydney, "Kuami Eugene approached and I bought into his idea now when you reach out to him then he will be running away. Finally, his manager told me that he is afraid because the song is political".

Recommended articles

Kuami Eugene in his reply is saying that "getting to me is a little bit difficult. Even I don't know my own number. Getting to me is difficult so if you want me the best place to go to is Lynx Entertainment because when you are looking for me, you won't get me"

The Ghanaian was speaking to Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, about Sidney's complaints. he explained that "if you call and I don't know your number, I won't answer".

Detailing why he doesn't answer strange calls, he said "only my label and family knows my number so I ignore new calls because I have situations where I picked strange calls and I didn't like the conversation So I am sorry, maybe that's why I didn't see his call".

Hear more from him in the video below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler

Davido names Ghanaian acts to send him money, only Medikal responds with $1K cash gift (WATCH)

Medikal, Shatta Wale Davido and Stonebwoy

Shatta Bundle offers to give Davido loan during video call (WATCH)

Shatta Bandle and Davido

'I didn't know YFM was a PR machine for Davido' - Edem fires YFM for chasing clout

Edem and Davido