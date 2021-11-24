'Getting to me is difficult, contact Lynx' - Kuami Eugene replies Sidney over 'wonna money' rmx

Kuami Eugene in his reply is saying that "getting to me is a little bit difficult. Even I don't know my own number. Getting to me is difficult so if you want me the best place to go to is Lynx Entertainment because when you are looking for me, you won't get me"

The Ghanaian was speaking to Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, about Sidney's complaints. he explained that "if you call and I don't know your number, I won't answer".

Detailing why he doesn't answer strange calls, he said "only my label and family knows my number so I ignore new calls because I have situations where I picked strange calls and I didn't like the conversation So I am sorry, maybe that's why I didn't see his call".