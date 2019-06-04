The peace concert, themed “Ghana First”, was announced at a joint presser at Marriott Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Abeiku Santana broke the news on Okay FM yesterday, saying the concert will unite their fans.

“I promise you that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale will hold a unity concert on July 20,” Abeiku Santana stated. “I can confidently tell you that the unity concert will hold and it will be the biggest concert in Ghana. As I speak, I am planning with the organizer and Nana Aba Anamoah. Everyone must get involved.”

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy reiterated at the presser that the peace concert is focused on peace and unity among their fan base.

They also hinted at an upcoming collaboration but claimed it would cost million dollars.

They called on the media to support them and stop fuelling beef in the industry.