Ghana has too much talent to be looking outside for validation - Fuse ODG

Dorcas Agambila

British-Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG has urged Ghana's music industry to invest in nurturing and promoting its local talent, instead of seeking validation from outside the country.

Fuse ODG
Fuse ODG

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, he advised explained that Ghana has a wealth of musical talent that deserves recognition and support, and that the industry should focus on developing this talent to create a thriving local music scene.

“I always say that we shouldn’t be looking outside for validation, Ghana has too much talent to be getting distracted.”

“There are certain conversations that I feel it’s not necessary, we need to just continue working, just keep our heads down and just keep pushing and keep working, that’s what we need to do as an industry,” he said.

The UK-based singer also urged the industry to be united and build trust amongst themselves which could a long way in enhancing their networking skills.

“I’ve also said we need to spend more time together because that’s how we’re able to build trust amongst each other, so then we’re able to share networks”.

“And I’m trying my best for us to also spend time when I’m around as well,” he stated.

Fuse ODG has been vocal about promoting Ghanaian culture and music and has been a strong advocate for the idea that Ghana’s unique culture and self-belief are key to its success in many areas, including attracting visitors to the country.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
